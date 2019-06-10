Girls tennis defeats ORR in South semis

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls tennis team’s drive for five consecutive state titles passed a big test on Monday in Mattapoisett, as the No. 3 Vineyarders defeated No. 2 Old Rochester Regional (ORR), 4-1, in an MIAA Division 2 South Sectional semifinal battle of unbeatens.

With the win, the Vineyarders (19-0) advanced to the South finals on Wednesday at Plymouth South High School against the winner of No. 1 Scituate and No. 4 Dover-Sherborn. The match is scheduled to start at 4 pm. Old Rochester finished the season at 20-1.

The Vineyarders swept the three singles matches to clinch the best-of-five series. First singles Kelly Klaren was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Delaney Pothier, Victoria Scott defeated Danielle Nutter at second singles, 6-2, 6-2 and third singles Hannah Rabasca downed Grace McCarthy 6-1, 6-0. Kinsley Dickerson and Charlotte Cole got ORR on the board with a 6-4, 6-4 win at second doubles over Vineyarders Alex Rego and Karinne Nivala.

MV added a fourth point after Chesca Potter and Alex Rego took the first doubles match in a third-set tie-break, defeating Delaney Soucy and Caroline Owens 7-6, 4-6, (10-4).

“I’m super proud of the way the team played,” Vineyard Coach Chris Scott said after the win. “Every player gave maximum effort. Old Rochester is a quality team top to bottom. I knew this was a defining match for the team and I could not be happier with their performance. This was a good one.”