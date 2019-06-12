Babe Ruth around the horn

The Vineyard teams wrapped up their regular season last weekend, with the Dogfish and Hammerheads hosting Lower Cape Black at MVRHS.

In the first game of the weekend, the Hammerheads got out to an early lead, gaining an 11-2 advantage on big hits by Kaleb Hatt. Nico Arroyo’s solid pitching set the table.

Lower Cape kept things interesting by scoring five runs in the last inning but the Hammerheads held on for an 11-7 win and improved to 9-4.

The Dogfish faced off with Lower Cape next. Vineyard starter Matt Moore held the visitors in check through the first three innings. Ben Mulvey added two innings of solid relief before giving way to Silas Abrams and closer Harper Hearn came in to shut the door on a 15-6 win as the Dogfish reached .500 at 6-6-1.

All three Babe Ruth teams begin their playoffs on Friday.