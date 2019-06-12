Choro das Tres Concert

On Saturday, June 22, at 3:30 pm, Choro das Tres will perform a fun, family-friendly concert at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, this internationally acclaimed group tours in Brazil, Mexico, France, and the U.S., and will be performing at the West Tisbury library for the fifth time. This free concert is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Choro das Tres is a Brazilian instrumental group of three sisters and their father, who first started to play as a band in 2003. Corina plays flute and piccolo, Lia plays seven-string guitar, Elisa plays mandolin, banjo, clarinet, and piano, and their father, Eduardo, plays pandeiro, the Brazilian tambourine. The music they play is called choro, which is a form of urban jazz, native to Brazil, that shares a similar feel with New Orleans jazz, ragtime, and bluegrass. Choro das Tres’ mission is to revive the choro tradition in Brazil and to spread choro around the world.