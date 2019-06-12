Court Report: May 20 – June 10

May 20, 2019

Antoniosma D. Rodrigues, Edgartown; DOB 2/7/90, trespassing: continued to pretrial conference.

May 28, 2019

Jordan E. Baptiste, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/18/81, marked lanes violation, failure to stop/yield, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued to pretrial conference.

Roberto Lacerda, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/19/75, motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

May 30, 2019

Ryan Ian Camacho, Oak Bluffs; DOB 4/19/01, larceny over $1,200, breaking and entering a vehicle/boat during nighttime to commit a felony, a second charge of breaking and entering a vehicle/boat during nighttime to commit a felony, vandalizing property, a second charge of vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.

Brian O’Gorman, Chilmark; DOB 1/31/59, disorderly conduct: guilty, must pay $150 fine.

Brian O’Gorman, Chilmark; DOB 1/31/59, operating motor vehicle with suspended license (criminal subsequent offense): continued without finding for one year, VW waived; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; failure to wear a seat belt: not responsible.

Lauren Withers, Hancock, N.H.; DOB 12/12/78, violating abuse prevention order: pretrial probation for one year.

Lauren Withers, Antrim, N.H.; DOB 12/12/78, violating abuse prevention order: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth in light of plea in previous charge.

May 31, 2019

Russell Coburn, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/26/65, identity fraud: dismissed.

Rogerio Dasilva, Edgartown; DOB 11/21/76, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

June 3, 2019

Kristie Kay Barrett, West Tisbury; DOB 9/30/93, larceny over $250 by single scheme: to be dismissed upon payment of $14,925 restitution; larceny over $250 from a person 60 or over and/or disabled: to be dismissed upon payment as in count 1.

Kristie Kay Barrett, West Tisbury; DOB 9/30/93, receiving stolen property over $250: continued without finding for one year.

Richard A. Campbell, Hyannis; DOB 5/1/76, violating abuse prevention order: not guilty.

John M. McElhinney Jr., Edgartown; DOB 7/27/60, assault and battery on a family/household member, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Robert Bruce McLaughlin, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/18/97, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace: continued to pretrial conference.

Akeem Devon Studdart Rattigan, West Tisbury; DOB 10/1/91, larceny over $250 by a single scheme: to be dismissed, must pay $14,925 restitution; larceny over $250 from a person 60 or over and/or disabled: to be dismissed upon payment as in count 1.

Akeem Devon Studdart Rattigan, West Tisbury; DOB 10/1/91, receiving stolen property over $250: guilty, filed.

June 4, 2019

Clemente Hernandez, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/21/82, assault and battery on a family/household member, assault on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Elias Nahme, West Tisbury; DOB 8/4/54, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

June 6, 2019

Clemente Hernandez, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/21/82, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Alassane Sow, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/10/73, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure to prosecute; assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure to prosecute; strangulation or suffocation: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure to prosecute.

Viltomar D. Tome, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/11/77, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

June 7, 2019

Richard A. Anderson, Edgartown; DOB 11/11/78, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; resisting arrest: guilty — probation for one year, VW waived; possession to distribute class B drug (not identified): continued without finding for one year, VW waived and drug-free screens; failure to wear seat belt: not responsible; assault and battery on a police officer: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Richard A. Anderson, Edgartown; DOB 11/11/78, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

James M. Boyle, Edgartown; DOB 12/22/83, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Paulo Henrique Kinaki, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/27/97, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; failure to stop/yield: not responsible; speeding at a rate of speed in excess of posted limit: not responsible.

June 10, 2019

Lenora C. Solomon, Edgartown; DOB 12/18/64, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, subsequent offense: guilty — probation for two years, VW waived, must pay $50 PSF.

Lenora Solomon, Edgartown; DOB 12/18/64, larceny under $1,200: guilty — probation for two years, VW waived.

Matthew J. Tata, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/9/85, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.