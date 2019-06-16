Condon excels at Nationals

Finishes 11th in the nation, sets five personal records to fuel her final competition.

Senior Vineyarder Mackenzie Condon finished with a flourish.

The Harvard-bound track star from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) finished 11th in the country in the grueling two-day, seven-event heptathlon at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor at A&T University in Greensboro, N.C.

Condon set personal records (PR) in five of the seven events, including a third-place overall finish in the 800 meter run.

In addition to the 800 meter run, Condon PR-ed in the 100 meter hurdles, high jump and 200 meter events on day one of the national championships, then returned the next morning to PR in the javelin–10 feet better than her old mark– and in the 800 meters.

The heptathlon events are: 100 meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200 meter run, long jump, javelin, and the 800 meter run. As the events are scheduled, athletes have limited recovery time to prepare for the second day competition.

“Mackenzie is a special athlete and person to coach. She puts as much into her sport, gives back more. I’ve enjoyed this experience then you look up and it’s mid-June already,” coach Joe Schroeder said of the bittersweet moment of a remarkable high school career coming to an end.

In essentially a three-year high school track career, Condon set stacks of school and meet records. Condon’s heptathlon marks totalling 4,460 points came in a year when the New Balance national committee raised the bar, allowing only women with 4,209 heptathlon scores to compete. Only 24 women in the country met the standards for 2019 in Greensboro.

Condon was in good company from the Bay State at the nationals this year. Jada Johnson from West Roxbury finished fourth and Grace Desmond of Westborough finished 13th in the heptathlon nationally.