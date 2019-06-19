Babe Ruth Island mini-tourney and playoffs

The three Vineyard Babe Ruth baseball teams will compete for Island bragging rights in a mini-tournament on Wednesday, June 19 at the high school varsity field.

All teams will play two to three inning games. The Dogfish play the Makos at 4 pm, followed by Makos vs. Hammerheads at 4:45 and Hammerheads vs. Dogfish at 5:30. Should a tie-breaker be necessary to determine a winner, runs against, runs scored and most hits will be the order.

This weekend, a Vineyard Under-16 team will play in a tournament at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay. A top-five finish will put the Vineyard team in the playoffs on Monday.

On Sunday, an Under-13 team will start their run in the district tournament with a home game vs. Norwood at the high school at 11:15 am.