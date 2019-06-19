Court report: June 3 – June 17

June 3, 2019

Wesley E. Stokes, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/2/79, violating abuse prevention order, a second charge of violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

James W. Thomas, Plymouth, Maine; DOB 4/3/68, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

June 6, 2019

Micah H. Washington, Brockton; DOB 8/14/90, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failure to stop for police, failure to wear seat belt, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, use of motor vehicle without authority, three charges of malicious destruction of property under $1,200, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

June 7, 2019

Antwan D. McGaw, Dayton, Ohio; DOB 12/17/86, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

June 10, 2019

Geisaine Desouza, Edgartown; DOB 3/25/95, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, child 8-12 or over 57 inches without seat belt: continued to pretrial conference.

Peter D. Grondin, Honolulu, Hawaii; DOB /30/89, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Mathias Gunderson, Edgartown; DOB 12/14/99, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Daryn B. Juhasz, North Palm Beach, Fla.; DOB 11/9/81, OUI-liquor or .08%, third offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield: continued to pretrial conference.

Gustavo M. Moreira-Marcal, West Tisbury; DOB 3/28/83, speeding in violation of special regulation, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Lenora Solomon, Edgartown; DOB 12/18/64, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

James J. Stinemire, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/26/91, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

June 17, 2019

Eugene Jemison, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/12/69, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

John Rensor Jordan, Tampa, Fla.; DOB 1/14/68, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Gerald Arthur Laflamme, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/17/54, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; number plate violation to conceal identity: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Karsten D. Larsen, Menemsha; DOB 4/8/67, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

David Charles Nairn, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/1/75, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

James W. Thomas, Plymouth, Maine; DOB 4/3/68, fugitive from justice without warrant: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.