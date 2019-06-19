West Tisbury: My first firefly

I just saw my first firefly of the summer. Up late watching the first episode of the new season of “Endeavour” with my kitty Mona, I saw a light flickering outside the greenhouse window. Now it feels officially like summer.

Everyone I know who gardens has been marveling at this growing season that seems a perfect combination of sunny days for growth followed by a soaking rain. I haven’t had to drag hoses around at all yet. I hope it keeps up like this all summer.

In another sign of summer, I have been feasting on Morning Glory strawberries. They have been delicious. Morning Glory will celebrate strawberry season with a Strawberry Festival this Saturday, June 22, from 11 am to 3 pm.

We won’t even have to drive down-Island, as we have our own Strawberry Festival this Saturday right in the center of town. The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury will hold their annual Strawberry Festival, beginning at noon and running till 4 pm. There will be strawberry shortcakes and smoothies, strawberry ice cream, music, and lemonade on the lawn.

Beach stickers for Lambert’s Cove Beach have gone on sale at the Parks and Recreation Department shed in front of the tennis courts at the West Tisbury School between 9 am and noon. Cars are $50, and a walk-on pass is $10. Cash or check only. Call Peggy Stone at 508-696-0147 for more information.

Maxwell Nunes is running the digital advertising team for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Maxwell is moving to South Bend, Ind., where he will be based at campaign headquarters. Best of all, Maxwell will be here on the Island with his boss. “Mayor Pete” will be speaking at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center at 4 pm on July 6. I already have my ticket. If you are interested, the website for tickets is: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/7.6.19_grassroots_mv.

The weekly garden talk at Vineyard Gardens is “Evergreens.” It will be this Saturday, June 22, 11 am to noon.

At the West Tisbury library this week:

Thursday, June 20, 4:30 pm, a drop-in poetry workshop with Donald Nitchie and Fan Ogilvie.

Saturday, June 22, 3:30 pm, a family concert by Choros das Tres, a Brazilian instrumental group of three sisters and their father. Their music is called choro, a form of urban jazz native to Brazil.

Monday, June 24, 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky’s balance workshop. At 7 pm, a documentary film, “Follow the Journey of the Atlantic Right Whale,” by filmmakers Liz Witham and Ken Wentworth. The film follows endangered whales from their calving grounds off the coast of Florida and Georgia to the Gulf of Saint Lawrence in Canada.

Thursday, June 27, 4:30 pm, author Daniel Aaron will discuss his new book, “Spiritual Leadership: The Art of Transformation.”

The sky is too cloudy to see stars tonight, and I haven’t seen any more fireflies, either.