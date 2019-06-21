Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: What comes after luxury?

Real Estate Confidential is a weekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, by Fred Roven, Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears each Friday in The Minute.

Martha’s Vineyard is one of the most highly sought-after luxury Real Estate markets. From the stunning array of oceanic wildlife, to the awe-inspiring beaches, to the walking trails fit for every nature lover, to a wonderful sense of community, Martha’s Vineyard has a long history of providing the ideal oasis for homeowners. When it comes to summer living in luxury and easy access to beaches, docks and restaurants, Edgartown is often one of the first location choices.

Luxury Homes for sale in Edgartown often feature a main house, pool house, and guest housing accommodations. private beach access, pristine landscaping, and stunning Atlantic Ocean, Nantucket Sound, or active harbor views over Katama Bay. But you can get these features or, at least some of them, without spending $10 million and up. So, what do you get that is different over $10 million?

Contemporary amenities serve to improve health and prolong the lives of the inhabitants with environmentally sound design techniques and areas set aside for exercise, yoga and meditation. Privacy seems to be at the top of the list in most of the homes I have reviewed. Lifestyle and location are two key hallmarks of value and are central to the choice of affluent individuals when they consider a residential property acquisition. A close second is star architects, a prerequisite for high-end homes. My message to real estate investors is: If you want to invest smart, invest in comfort.

Not all luxury homes are waterfront. 22 Peases Point Way South in downtown Edgartown has every amenity possible including steam shower, sauna, two outside showers, hot tub, gym, theater, game room, mahogany inside/outside bar, office and breathtaking Lew French living room fireplace set in an inverted hull mahogany ceiling with three balconies overlooking this great room. The home is LEED Certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) making this 9,000-square-foot more economical to run that might be expected. In case you run out of space, there is always the five bedroom carriage house to place overflow family or guests (or rent out to cover some expenses).

12 Guernsey Lane is a waterfront compound with expansive views over Edgartown Harbor to Chappaquiddick and across Katama Bay to South Beach. The property contains three buildings with 7,000 square feet of living space. In addition to a lower level with media room, large living room, and powder room is a three-car carriage house with two bedrooms, living room and kitchenette. In addition, the property is beautifully landscaped with a large pool, Jacuzzi, grill area, spacious pool deck and a pool house with bunk beds, separate laundry and plenty of storage. The expansive manicured lawns slope down to 120 ft. of harbor frontage, deep-water pier and mooring.

The Patrick Ahearn-designed home with 11,000 square feet of living space, set on a commanding perch above the shores of Katama Bay at 22 Lelands Path on Chappy has 270 degrees of unobstructed water views of Katama Bay, Edgartown Harbor and the Atlantic Ocean beyond. With nearly six private acres and over 40 acres of surrounding conservation parcels, peace and serenity are what define this Martha’s Vineyard residence. The home also features a beautifully appointed kitchen, extensive custom millwork, and smart home technology. This exceptional Chappaquiddick estate is truly unique with breathtaking water views and stunning interiors. Built for today’s lifestyle and technology, the property has numerous amenities which include an expansive living room for large family gatherings, four fireplaces, screened porch, wine cellar, gym, sauna, steam shower, roof top deck, custom woodwork, arched ceilings, three-car garage and a top of the line gourmet kitchen with adjacent morning room. Truly a rare and unique opportunity to own and enjoy a generational quality estate.

The spectacular compound at 34 Cow Bay is located a short distance from town and features a private association beach on Nantucket Sound with all primary living spaces and bedrooms facing the water with unobstructed views across Trapps Pond, the barrier beach, and on to the Cape. This designer home blends the best of New England tradition and contemporary family life features in 7500 sq ft of living space. Recreation alternatives abound — at the wide private beach which includes shared cabana use and storage — and at home with ping-pong and billiards rooms, a gorgeous 60-foot swimming pool, two outdoor showers, and a barn outbuilding which houses a regulation squash court, wet bar, lounging space and more.

