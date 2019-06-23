Cubs overtake Pirates 13-9 in Little League championship

1 of 25

Rain, lightning, and even hail could not deter the Pirates and the Cubs from competing in an action-packed Little League Majors championship game at Penn Field, where the Cubs emerged victorious, 13-9.

Right out of the gate, players, coaches, and parents knew it was going to be an intense game.

John Potter, father of Cubs player Zak Potter, noted how much the team has learned just since the start of the season. He said with two evenly matched teams, it was certain to be a good game.

“We’re gonna win, but they’re gonna make us work for it,” Potter said.

The Pirates came out strong, with Jacoby Light getting the first run of the game, and Chris Cardoza following close behind to set the score 2-0.

Pirates pitcher Eli Bryant showed his skill by keeping the Cubs hitters back, and throwing consistent strikes.

Before the third inning, a mother of one of the players spotted lightning and thick, dark storm clouds approaching in the distance. The game was stopped, as parents retreated to their cars and players to their dugouts.

During the break, players chatted about the game and prepared themselves to get back on the field.

Eli said he has been warming up his arm and practicing since 9 am. Jacoby said as long as the Pirates keep the pressure on, they should come out on top.

After a number of delays, the game picked back up. Wet fields and heavy hail couldn’t dampen the players’ spirits.

Cardoza hit his second home run of the season to give the Pirates some extra morale, but impressive pitching by Robbie Pacheco held them at a standstill for the whole third inning. Strong hits by Robbie, Leo Napior, Grady McCracken, and Caleb Dubin, allowed the Cubs an aggressive comeback early on, overtaking the Pirates lead 4-3.

The Pirates were able to take back three over the next two innings, and the score began to even out. After the Cubs began to gain traction, they took another three runs, broadening the gap, 7-5.

The skies began to clear, and the sun again began to shine after a day of anomalous weather.

Heavy hitting in the last two innings by the Cubs brought in six runs, and the Pirates were able to get two in the sixth. Both teams harnessed powerful pitching and tried to limit technical faults, but the Cubs came out on top.