Car fire at State Beach

The Edgartown fire department responded to an SUV fire at State Beach Monday afternoon. The SUV was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The car is a black Cadillac SUV. Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer was informed there was a smell coming from under the engine, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire was put out with class B foam.

There were no injuries and no other cars were damaged.

The road was shut down from Big Bridge toward Edgartown.

