To the Editor:

The Charter School would like to express our gratitude to Stop & Shop for their generous donation. Thanks to the Stop & Shop A+ Rewards Program, our students will receive funds to help support their academic interests. Thank you, Stop & Shop, for your support. I also wish to thank members of the community for choosing the M.V. Public Charter School as one of your A+ schools!

Pete Steedman, director

M.V. Public Charter School