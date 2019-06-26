Strawberry Festival forever

1 of 5

The annual Strawberry Festival in West Tisbury has been a summer staple on the Island for more than 25 years. Held rain or shine by the First Congregational Church, the festival regularly draws a thousand people throughout the day. “The Strawberry Festival is most definitely our most popular festival,” said volunteer and congregation member David Fielder. “It’s an Island special that helps keep the community together.” Volunteers at the festival serve a number of strawberry delicacies, but according to Fielder, the must-haves are the strawberry shortcake and strawberry smoothies. “There must be some magic about strawberry shortcake,” he joked.

Along with the Strawberry Festival, the church hosts two other fruit festivals: the Blueberry Festival, held July 20, and the Peach Festival, held August 10. Both festivals are from 10 am to 4 pm at the church.