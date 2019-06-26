Table tennis anyone?

The Martha’s Vineyard table tennis club kicks off its summer season on July 2 at The Barn Bowl & Bistro in Oak Bluffs. Club participants will include three all-island tournament champions: Alina Wen of Edgartown, along with Vineyard Haven’s Rod Backus and Juri Luncar. The club, MVTTC.com, welcomes players of all ages and experience. It also sponsors the island’s major tournament, Chappy Pong, scheduled August 4 at the Chappaquiddick Community Center. Play at The Barn will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays each week from 5:00-8:00 pm.