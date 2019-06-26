Taylor 2 Dance Company takes the stage at the PAC

On July 2, at 7 pm at the Performing Arts Center, the Taylor 2 Dance Company returns to Martha’s Vineyard with renewed vision and invigorating energy. Since the death of founder Paul Taylor last year, the group will continue to perform choreography in his dramatic and athletic style. Newly appointed artistic director Michael Novak intends to preserve Taylor’s technique in the company’s many performances to come. This first performance without their original creator at the helm promises to be a defining and deciding moment. Artistic director of the Yard David White calls this performance a “seminal moment” in the company’s history.

A tight troupe of six dancers — three women and three men — will perform a show inspired by some of Paul Taylor’s classic works. Upon establishing the company in 1993, Taylor made it his mission to showcase his dances in a way that is accessible to audiences of all backgrounds, so that whoever wishes to view superb dance is able. This performance will be no different, and tickets are open to all people young and old, whether you are new to jetés or a passionate appreciator of dance.

The dancers themselves hail from different places: Tokyo, Minneapolis, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Arizona. All of them have studied dance academically, and have danced with some of the best, such as the Joffrey Ballet School and the Ailey School. Rei Akazawa joined the troupe in 2012, and has been with the company for the longest of the six. Sloan Pearson was the most recent addition; she joined in fall 2017.