Highlanders rally to beat Brewhas

The defending men’s Island Softball League (ISL) champion Highlanders stayed at the top of the league standings with a 6-2 win over the Brewhas, Monday night at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven.

The game was a defensive stalemate through four innings with the Highlanders clinging to a 1-0 lead after Matt Kurth batted in Mike O’Donaghue in the first.

Highlanders pitcher Danny Merry took a perfect game into the bottom of the fifth, but Tom Benedict broke it up with a lead-off single. Derek Chrebet and Matt Gebo drew walks to load the bases and Tim Millerick tied the game with a well-hit sacrifice to center. Lamar Moreis followed with a single and the Brewhas led 2-1 after five.

The Highlanders returned the favor with two runs in the top half of the sixth. Todd Hitchings and John Mazza singled, Matt Kurth hit an RBI-triple off the fence in center field and Kyp Cooperrider singled to score Kurth for a 3-2 Highlanders lead.

The champs saved their best inning for last with three more runs in the seventh. Pitcher Merry, who finished with a three-hitter, placed an RBI-double just inside the right field line and Todd Hitchings added another two-bagger for the Highlanders, who improved to 7-1 on the season. The Brewhas fell to 3-5.