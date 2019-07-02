Sharks top ‘Cats, split doubleheader with Waves

MV at .500 after taking two of three at the Tank.

The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks hosted three games in two days, Sunday and Monday at the Shark Tank in Oak Bluffs, winning two of three to improve to 9-9 in New England Collegiate Baseball League play.

The Sharks won their third consecutive game by taming the North Adams SteepleCats, 7-3, on a windy, shivery Sunday night.

Sharks starter Will Warren had his parents and younger brother in attendance from Mississippi, and pitched a gem to earn the win, allowing just two hits and one unearned run, while striking out seven and walking none in six innings. Angelo Tonas and Marc Mendel closed out the game in relief.

The Cats scored first with an unearned run in the top of the second. Leadoff batter Paul Komistek reached on an error, the first of four by the Sharks on the night, and crossed the plate on a 4-3 putout.

The Sharks tied the game in the home half of the third. Michael Knell was hit by a pitch, Nander De Sedas, new to the lineup from Florida State, singled, and Matt Chamberlain knocked in Knell with a single to shallow left.

The score remained 1-1 until the Sharks broke the game open with five runs in the fifth inning. Rudy Aguilar, Matt Chamberlain, and Brady Slavens each hit RBI singles, and Alan Burnsed scored two more runs with a single to right.

Slavens batted in Chamberlain for another run in the seventh to pad the Sharks lead before North Adams got two runs back in the eighth.

Monday, the Sharks split a twin bill with the Ocean State Waves.

In game one, eight Sharks had hits in a 7-6 victory. Kai Nelson was 2 for 4, and Rudy Aguilar had two RBIs. Daniel Hegarty was the winning pitcher. Nate Tellier earned the save.

Both games were scheduled for seven innings, but the nightcap was tied 2-2 after seven and, starting with the eighth inning, the game utilized the international tiebreaker rule, with each team starting their at-bats with a runner at second base.

The game remained tied after eight, but the Waves (playing as the home team) ended the Sharks winning streak at four games as Dillon Morton singled in Casey Dana with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth for a 3-2 win.