Wendy Harman Receives CCIAOR Good Neighbor Award for 2019

CCIAOR’s annual Soiree and Awards Night was held on Wednesday, June 20, at the Wychmere Beach Club. According to a press release, members were recognized for their achievement and service to the real estate industry, the association, the Multiple Listing Service, and the community.

Wendy Harman was awarded the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors Good Neighbor Award. This is the first time CCIAOR has given this award, to a CCIAOR member who has made an extraordinary commitment to improving the quality of life in their community through volunteer work, educational programs, youth/elder activities, and any other civic or charitable work.

Harman was honored for her involvement and support of the Boys & Girls Club of Martha’s Vineyard. Her support has been crucial to the success of the club’s Healthy Happy Kids (H2K) afterschool program. The H2K program provides free, healthy food after school to the hundreds of kids at the club. This is to supplement the hundreds of children on Martha’s Vineyard who are on free and reduced lunch, but do not have the funds to ensure they have the necessary food after school.

In addition to the H2K program, Harmon has been a driving force, helping raise money for the holiday event, the Martha’s Vineyard Teddy Bear Suite, for the club as well.

“Wendy, like many Realtors, is a real person making a real difference in her neighborhood. Realtors are invested in making where they live and work a better place, and it is our honor to be able to honor Wendy for her drive and commitment to the Boys & Girls Club of Martha’s Vineyard.” said Joe Arnao, president of CCIAOR. Harmon, an Edgartown resident, is the founder, owner, and broker of record of Point B Realty, located in Edgartown. She has been a Realtor and a CCIAOR member for 12 years.