Learn about 56 million years of history on Wednesday, Sept. 11, as Bartlett Tree Experts and the Dukes County Soil Conservation District celebrate the success story of the world’s 450 species of oak trees. Polly Hill Arboretum hosts a discussion on oaks with arborist and expert Andrew Hipp at 5:30 pm. Admission is $5 for Polly Hill members, and $10 for the general public.