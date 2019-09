Enjoy a day of summer breezes in Ocean Park on Saturday, Sept. 7, as the ninth annual Martha’s Vineyard Wind and Kite Festival returns to the Island. From 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, bring a picnic for family and check out all the great events, including a kite-flying competition, model sailboat racing, and Frisbee games for young and old. There will be fun prizes for all competition categories. This event is free and open to the public.