Dorian’s effects already being felt

The forecast for Martha’s Vineyard is calling for rain and wind, both heavy at times, Friday into Saturday as Hurricane Dorian passes to the south of Nantucket.

The Vineyard can expect as much as 2 to 4 inches of rain late Friday into Saturday morning with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts that could reach 60 mph, Kim Buttrick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Taunton, told The Times. Hurricane Dorian will make its closest pass to the Cape and Islands at about 150 miles off the southern coast of Nantucket, she said.

“We do have tropical storm watches posted for the Cape and Islands, as well as adjacent waters,” Buttrick said. Seas of 15 to 20 feet will be felt offshore creating a danger for mariners. High surf is also expected in Vineyard Sound, but not to that extent, she said.

“One of the good things is Dorian is coming between moon cycles, so tides won’t be as high as would be during a full or new moon,” Buttrick said. Flooding is anticipated in traditional spots like Beach Road in Vineyard Haven, particularly on Saturday morning, she said.

By the time it arrives off the New England coast, Dorian isn’t expected to stall like it did over the Bahamas. “Once hurricanes make northeast track, they tend to be fast-moving,” she said.

Emergency managers on the Island are watching the storm carefully. An alert sent out by the Town of Tisbury states that “there is still a great deal of uncertainty in the forecast” and residents are encouraged to monitor National Hurricane Center forecasts and sign up for the Code Red alert system.

John Crocker, Tisbury harbormaster, said there’s evidence boat owners are heeding the alerts issued on the town’s website. They’ve been out securing pennants and, in some cases, hauling boats out of the water. Crocker said he’ll make a call Friday morning whether to remove the dinghy floats.

“We’re doing everything we can — getting boats off the edge of the mooring field where it’s less protected,” he said. “One of the biggest things is the uncertainty. It’s hard to know how far to take the preps. It’s not easy. There’s still a tremendous amount of uncertainty in the forecast.”

Edgartown harbormaster Charlie Blair said boats are being hauled out and about 50 at docks are using town moorings to weather the storm. He said the town asks them to sign a waiver.

“Some of these people asked me, ‘What storm? It’s not coming here’,” Blair said. “Imagine that?”

The northeast winds expected are worse for Vineyard Haven than they are for Edgartown, he said. Still, he’s hoping for more of a turn from Dorian so there’s less of an impact, but for now Edgartown is preparing for flooding on Dock Street and the Main Street parking lot.

The Steamship Authority has issued an alert about probable disruptions in service for Friday evening and possibly into Sunday. A crew member aboard the MV Governor Wednesday evening asked for a show of hands from commuters how many planned to work Saturday. There were no hands raised.

“The Steamship Authority is continuing to monitor the forecast for Hurricane Dorian and assess how it might affect our operations. According to current forecasts, it is likely that service could be disrupted Friday evening, Saturday, and possibly into Sunday,” the alert states. “While we believe the majority of the disruptions would occur on the Nantucket route, some service on the Martha’s Vineyard route could be affected as well.”

The service disruptions expected include:

Service on the MV Iyanough is likely to be affected Friday night and all day Saturday.

Service for the MV Governor is likely to be affected Friday night and all day Saturday. At this time, the SSA is making preparations for the M/V Sankaty to run in place of the MV Governor during those times.

The Oak Bluffs terminal is likely to be closed Friday night, Saturday and possibly Sunday.

The forecast for Sunday is much better, Buttrick said, but she cautioned folks from running to the beach and getting into the water, especially at beaches where there are no longer lifeguards. “Even though it will be calm after the storm passes, the sea will be high offshore, so there’s likely to be dangerous rip currents,” she said.

Here is a list of cancellations:

Friday night’s MVRHS football game has been moved to Saturday at 6 pm. Watch for updates on the Touchdown Club Facebook page.