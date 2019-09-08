Rebuilding Vineyarders show flashes

Watch Seekonk High School this year.

A big, fast Warriors football team perfectly executed a no-huddle big play offense and smothering defense that overwhelmed the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Vineyarders early, leading to a 40-6 Seekonk win in the season opener for both teams Saturday night at Dan McCarthy field in Oak Bluffs.

Seekonk led 34-6 at halftime and scored a late fourth quarter tally for the margin of victory. The Vineyard score came in the second quarter on a weaving 80-yard kickoff return by Ty Mathew to make it 13-6 with 2:10 left in the first period. That’s as close as it got though the Vineyarders found their composure in the second half. The young Vineyarders shot themselves in the foot consistently in the first half with turnovers and penalties that gave opportunities to a team that needed no help.

Seekonk junior quarterback Jared Moran had three TD tosses and scored twice himself including a late fourth quarter 37-yard run in a game that took almost 2½ hours to play, given that more than 50 passes were thrown, many incomplete, by Moran and the Vineyard’s junior play caller Zach Smith.

Moran threw 20 times in the first half for 160 yards and ended with 50 attempts for 225 yards on the night.

Still, given that the scoring came on turnovers and big plays, the Vineyarder talent Coach Don Herman observed in preseason showed up in flashes, a la the Mathew scoring ramble, on both offense and defense.

Honestly, the thought occurred several times on Saturday night that Seekonk is as good as they looked but your Vineyarders aren’t as bad as they looked in the first half, after which they hitched up their britches and represented well in the second half.

The Vineyarders get to work on their mojo this week before traveling to Malden next Friday for Mystic Valley Regional at 7 pm.