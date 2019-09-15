Good news for MVRHS harriers in season opener

Updated 1:50 pm

Peter Burke won the boys varsity 3.1-mile Vineyard Invitational cross-country race against an elite field on Saturday afternoon at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

The senior captain’s performance capped a great day for Vineyard boys and girls harriers against a field of 650 runners from around the state.

One of the feel-good stories involved freshman Daniel da Silva, who finished seventh in a freshman field that included crème de la crème teams like Bishop Feehan and Shepherd Hill.

Here’s the kicker: Silva threw a shoe halfway into the race, took off the other shoe, and ran barefoot the rest of the way in his first high school meet.

He crossed the finish line holding both shoes. “The last part of the race was kind of a blur. Losing a shoe kind of messed up my form a little, or I might have finished higher,” he told the Times after his jaunt.

Overall, the Vineyarder boys varsity finished third in a battle of the best schools, behind Bishop Feehan and Oliver Ames, in front of Shepherd Hill. The girls varsity finished fifth in the invitational.

Good news abounded, including a host of Vineyard runners finishing in the top 10 and top 20. For example, a pack of purple and whte–clad runners followed Burke across the finish line in the boys event.

The event, sponsored by the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association (MSTCA), drew 16 schools on Saturday, down from 30 schools and 800 to 900 runners who had signed up before the event was postponed last week, due to Hurricane Dorian’s aftermath.

Final results and times have not yet not been posted online at mstcatiming.org, but we knew from early returns that freshman Nathan Cuthbert finished 11th in the freshman race, picking up the torch from sister Amber Cuthbert, who is injured. Jack Crawford was 22th, and Linus Munn, 32th, for the frosh.

The Christys, Eloise and Adrienne, finished in the top 10 for varsity women, with senior captain Catherine Cherry close behind in the girls varsity event. Complete results for the girls races were not available Sunday morning, but we know that Sarah Creator had a solid race in the girls JV event, finishing 64th among 121 runners at 27:34.90.

Updated with more race info. — Ed.