Stranded dolphin rescued on Philbin Beach

A stranded common dolphin was returned to the water Monday by the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) natural resources director Bret Stearns.

A man walking his dog on Philbin Beach alerted the tribe, and called the Marine Mammal hotline to alert them to the dolphin. When Stearns arrived, the dolphin was on the waterline splashing and flailing, but still breathing.

Stearns told The Times he was able to get the dolphin back into the water, only to have it beach a few yards away. The second time, it remained in the water, and headed west.

Aquinnah Police Chief Randhi Belain assisted by bringing the department’s ATV onto the beach. Rangers Tyler Moreis and Chris Manning (he had an eventful first day on the job) were able to track the dolphin swimming west toward Gay Head Lighthouse, Stearns said. There have been no reports of the dolphin stranding again, and with so many fishermen out looking for prize Derby catches, Stearns is sure he would have heard about it.

Stearns praised the unidentified man for alerting authorities immediately and not attempting to take matters into his own hands. “It’s breathing. It’s alive. Hopefully it all works out, and even if it didn’t, he did the right thing,” Stearns said. You should never try to assist the dolphin on your own. “I’m approved by NOAA to go and respond to these things,” he said. “That dolphin is scared, and you’re moving it around. They swim all day, so that flipper is powerful and can break your leg.”

Researchers are still unclear why dolphins sometimes strand themselves, and in this case, they won’t know because obviously there will be no necropsy to see if the dolphin had any type of disease.

If you see a stranded dolphin, call the Marine Animal Hotline at 866-755-6622.

On their Facebook page, the tribe’s natural resources department posted these tips: