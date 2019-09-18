Book Discussion: ‘Goodnight Stranger’

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 3 pm in the West Tisbury library’s large conference room, Abby Remer will facilitate a discussion focused around the novel “Goodnight Stranger” by Miciah Bay Gault. According to a press release, this story is set in a fictional Cape Cod town and tells an unsettling story of triplets and their very complicated, shifting relationship because of one’s death, supposedly of pneumonia, at 7 weeks old, as well as what shapes the lives of the remaining two siblings, Lydia and Lucas. When the unnerving stranger shows up, you have no idea where Gault’s prose will take you in her intriguing plot. This event is free and open to the public.