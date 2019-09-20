The Purple came of age Friday night in Oak Bluffs

Donald Herman’s high school football team came of age on a Friday afternoon turned evening with a grown-up, hard-nosed performance, beating talented, tough Southbridge, 22-8, at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.

Let the record show that Zach Smith, Antone Moreis and Jayden Coyle scored the TDs. Owen Metell caught a two-point conversion and Moreis kicked two points-after-TD. But the record won’t show Smith’s hard count on fourth and three that drew the Pioneers offside on a critical possession.

It won’t show a defense that stood up ball carriers to deny a first down or a herculean effort by punter Braden Sayles, punting on the run out of his endzone to put Southbridge 25 yards away from paydirt.

The record will show that Mr. Inside (Hunter Meader) and Mr. Outside (Coyle) emerged as a genuine, gold-plated threat in only the third game, with Smith and Owen Mettell giving the defense something else to worry about.

We heard the phrase “Meader up the middle” 13 times Friday night for 93 yards on the ground. Considering he had 32 yards on one carry, that’s lots of pile-moving three and four yard carries. While he was keeping ‘em busy inside, Antone Moreis and Jayden Coyle were running sweeps (the latter for 66 yards).

You could pick anybody on the team for crucial plays on defense with three interceptions (Moreis, Coyle and Metell), open field tackles, pass knockdowns, and tackles for losses. What we’re learning is that a fumbled football is like a magnet to lineman Brian Torres. Torres had one of theirs and one of ours tonight, giving him at least four recoveries in three games.

What you couldn’t find, other than in one series, were the mistakes, penalties and shoot-yourself-in-the-foot plays that marked earlier efforts. There was some trickeration and strategery from the ol’ ball coach, a la Smith’s hard count.

This was a thriller. In fact, Southbridge scored first. MVRHS sophomore Grace Scheller had no sooner finished the national anthem than PIoneers QB Johnny Cortez unleashed a 66-yard TD toss on a flat pass that permitted virtually every Vineyarder a swipe at the receiver. The two-pointer was good. 8-0. Uh-oh time?

Nope, that would be it for the Pioneers. The Vineyarders came right back, right down the field. Smith punched it in from the five, tossed a two-pointer to a wide-open Metell and we’re tied.

With 1:14 left in the half, Torres fell on a Pioneer fumble and a combo of Meader up the middle and Coyle’s 35-yard sweep gave the Vineyarders a 15-8 edge at halftime.

The teams banged away for most of the second half, both defenses doing their job, until Meader, pass rushing, tipped a pass that Metell caught for an INT with 2:41 left. The Vineyarders used inside and outside running to grind almost 2:30 off the clock before Moreis took a counter handoff in for a five-yard score, then kicked the point-after for the final 22-8 tally.

With 1:14 left, the Pioneers pulled out all the stops until Braden Sayles ended it with an interception with nine ticks left.

A brilliant game. Now it’s Friday night and we don’t have complete game stats yet but check back Sunday night. They’ll be worth the read. The Vineyarders, now 2-1, have a week off and resume play at Bourne High School on Oct. 4.