The MV Community Seed Library hosts Seed Saving Celebration

On Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2 to 4 pm, the West Tisbury library is hosting a seed-saving party. According to a press release, farmers, gardeners, seed savers, and plant lovers are invited to join in and celebrate the season. Please bring your favorite locally grown, open-pollinated (non-hybrid) plant material to save seed from: overripe vegetables, dried corn and bean pods, lettuce stalks, and herb and flower seed pods.

All are welcome, and for those new to seed saving, the Community Seed Library will provide plant material to work with. Enjoy an afternoon learning about seed-saving techniques, and help restock our seed cabinet. This event is free and open to the public.