Vineyard golfers beat Barnstable and Sandwich, tie Stang

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) golf team completed the first half of the Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division schedule with a perfect 5-0 record after edging Barnstable 257-259, Tuesday afternoon at the par-36 Hyannis Golf Club.

The freshmen came up big for the Division 3 Vineyarders against the D1 Red Raiders. Liam Marek shot a Vineyard-best 41, with fellow frosh Nick BenDavid (43) and Ryan Harding (44) also making the top six. Junior captains Andrew Marchand and Aiden Marek carded a 42 and 44 respectively, while sophomore Jacob Silvia shot a 43.

Barnstable’s Connor Levesque shot a jaw-dropping 33 to record the lowest score on either side.

“We’re really working hard, and we’re rounding into a solid team,” Vineyard Coach Doug DeBettencourt said. “I’ve been particularly impressed with the growth of the freshmen this year.”

Monday in a nonleague contest at Farm Neck in Oak Bluffs, the Vineyarders tried to avenge their sole defeat in a rematch against Bishop Stang, but ended up tying the Spartans 261-261. Pete Gillis led the Vineyarders with a 39, followed by Ryan Harding (42), Nick BenDavid (43), Andrew Marchand (44), Richie Combra (46), and Aiden Marek (47).

Last Thursday at Farm Neck, the Vineyarders chalked up another big Atlantic Division win by topping Sandwich 254-259, with the junior tri-captains leading the way. Pete Gillis shot 37, Andrew Marchand, 39, and Aidan Marek, 41.

Liam Marek (44), Nick BenDavid (46), and Cam Geary (47) rounded out the top six scores as the Vineyarders handed the Blue Knights their first loss on the links this season. Sam Hood carded a 41, with Tom Hurley and Parker Hunt each shooting 42 to lead Sandwich.

The Vineyarders (7-1-1 overall, 5-0 C&I Atlantic) play Falmouth at Farm Neck today at 2:45 pm before hosting 10 schools in the annual Vineyard Invitational at Vineyard Golf Club on Sunday. Making the trip to the Island are Bishop Feehan, Bishop Stang, Dennis-Yarmouth, Falmouth, Monomoy, Nauset, Saint John Paul II, Sandwich, Somerset Berkley, and Sturgis East. Play gets underway at 11:30 am.