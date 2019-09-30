Support Beach Road housing

To the Editor:

As a longtime part-year Vineyard resident, I frequently have been impressed with the special community spirit and actions of its business community. Many of them seem to recognize that what’s good for Vineyard residents is good for its businesses as well.

One such public-spirited Vineyard entrepreneur I have observed is Sam Dunn. For example, it was at Sam’s initiative that the splendid theater for the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center was built in Vineyard Haven. Since it opened, it has been an enjoyable year-round cultural center for Vineyard residents and visitors.

Similarly, Sam’s development and operation of the Barn, Bowl & Bistro in Oak Bluffs has been a welcome popular year-round addition to the social life of Vineyard families.

It is thus no surprise that Sam has come forward with an innovative project designed to help alleviate the Vineyard’s need for more affordable housing for year-round working families. It would provide 68 moderately priced apartment units in Vineyard Haven that would be dedicated to accommodating working people who are generally priced out of the Island housing market. Sam’s project is very good news, and should be supported. The regulatory agencies involved should welcome this badly needed housing initiative, and work with Sam to make it a reality.

Jules Bernstein

Chilmark and Washington, D.C.