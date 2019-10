Alexa Landi, 71, died on Sept. 30, 2019, at her home in Morgan Woods in Edgartown.

She was the mother of Chanda V. Decker, Eli D’Elia, and Zoe D’Elia, and longtime companion of John Wagstaff. She was predeceased by her daughter Jennifer Landi.

Her memorial service will be held in St. Elizabeth’s Church, Main Street, Edgartown, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 11 am.