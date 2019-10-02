On Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10:30 am to 12 pm, join artists Julie Prazich and Sara Rosenthal at the West Tisbury Library for the annual Wooden Fish Painting Class. Design and paint one or two wooden fish to take home. Basic materials will be provided including wooden fish, paints, and brushes. Feel free to bring any personal adornments or your favorite, washable paints. This class is free and open to adults and children ages 9 and up. Kids age 9 must be accompanied by a mature caregiver. Sign up for this class in advance by calling the library at 508-693-3366.

Julie Prazich is an artist and a retired Hospice physician. She was born in Johnstown, PA and currently lives in San Diego and Martha’s Vineyard with her partner, Sara Rosenthal, and Czarina Alexandra Sofia Prazenthal (Alex, their cat). Prazich’s focus as an artist is making monoprints and glass fusion. Her monoprints are inspired by experiences with people facing life transitions and the caregivers, professionals, family, and friends who support them. Alex encourages Prazich and Rosenthal to make fish in both glass and wood and to display them all over their home. Prazich has had several art shows at San Diego Hospice and individual exhibits in the San Diego County Administrative Building, Solana Beach City Hall, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University Hospitals, and has had a piece included in the ‘Now & Zen’ exhibit at Featherstone Center for the Arts in Oak Bluffs. Many pieces are on permanent exhibit at Howard University Hospital in the Oncology Unit. Prazich has fused glass available for purchase at Craftworks in Oak Bluffs and at her studio gallery in her Vineyard home.