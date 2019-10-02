Big Golf Fore Kids Tourney a hole in one at Mink Meadows

Bright skies, warm temperatures, and a favorable breeze greeted attendees for the 31st annual Big Golf Fore Kids Tournament Sunday afternoon at Mink Meadows Golf Club, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands.

A sold-out crowd of 76 golfers, the highest in the tournament’s history, took part, and the foursome of Cody Brewer, Scott Merritt, Tom Shockey, and Zach Sylvia finished at the top of the leaderboard for the second consecutive year, with a team score of 53.5. Gary Ben David and Jill Woolacott were the men’s and women’s winners in the longest drive contest. Woolacott also earned top honors for getting the ball closest to the pin, along with Jim Kaplan.

This year’s tournament broke records, raising more than $30,000 for the BBBS program on Martha’s Vineyard.

The CEO of the Platinum Tournament Sponsor, Martha’s Vineyard Bank, James Anthony, greeted golfers and gave the sendoff remarks affirming M.V. Bank’s decades-long support of the Big Golf Fore Kids Tournament as one of the many charitable causes the bank supports to strengthen the Island community.