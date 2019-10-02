Court Report: Sept. 16 – 30

Sept. 16, 2019

Mishanty K. Bodden, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/38/94, motor vehicle lights violation, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle operator refusing to identify self, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

David Curtis, South Dartmouth, DOB 8/21/91, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failure to stop/yield: continued to pretrial conference.

Ashley Marie Whittemore, Fall River; DOB 3/30/87, assault and battery on a family/household member, strangulation or suffocation: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 20, 2019

Guilherme J. Deoliveira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/27/99, indecent assault and battery: not guilty.

Juliana D. Duarte, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/27/78, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 23, 2019

Michael Monahan, Chilmark; DOB 2/21/74, child endangerment while OUI, negligent operation of motor vehicle, number plate violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 26, 2019

Maria Almeida, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/28/84, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; speeding at a rate of speed exceeding posted limit: responsible, filed.

Joaquim Dasilva Alves, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/6/76, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Aldair J. Dasilva, Framingham; DOB 4/4/96, OUI-drugs, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Higor L. Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/26/93, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; number plate violation to conceal identity: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Regiane A. Dasilva, Edgartown; DOB 1/21/78, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Jean Carlos Rosa Deoliviera, Edgartown; DOB 8/14/92, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Robert S. James, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/31/72, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Sergio Lopes Viera, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/18/76, operating motor vehicle with suspended license for OUI, failure to stop/yield: continued to pretrial conference.

Ivone F. Rosa, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/6/67, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Soneide Da Cunha Santos Ruza, Edgartown; DOB 8/13/77, unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

Linycker V. (De) Souza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/3/94, keeping a noisy and disorderly house: to be dismissed upon completion of 20 hours of community service.

Thiago White Teixeira De Sa, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/19/97, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost; speeding in violation of special regulation: responsible, filed.

Sept. 30, 2019

Dominik Baric, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/9/93, larceny over $1200: nolle prosequi (state declined to prosecute).

Plamen P. Dunchev, West Tisbury; DOB 4/11/79, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

Thomas F. Keen III, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/13/81, larceny under $1,200, two additional charges of larceny under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Thomas F. Keen III, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/13/81, malicious destruction of property over $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Reece T. Strelecki-Boyd, Edgartown; DOB 1/10/92, disorderly conduct, subsequent offense: continued to pretrial conference.