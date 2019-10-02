Vineyard harriers run past D-Y; excel at Ocean State Invitational

1 of 10

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) cross-country teams ran to impressive victories over Dennis-Yarmouth in a Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division meet on Tuesday afternoon in Oak Bluffs.

The girls started first and swept the top three positions. Wren Christy won the race in 20:15, with her sister Eloise finishing second in 20:28 and Yayla DeChiara (20:47) running third. D-Y’s Amelia Burnette (21:46) placed fourth and Vineyarder Kaitlyn Freeman (23:08) ran fifth. Maddie Weber (23:44) and Sasha Barnicle (23:52) held down spots six and seven for the Dolphins, with Margaret Sykes (24:18), Ashley Biggs (25:00) and Sara Creato (30:34) rounding out the field for MV.

The Vineyard boys took the first eight spots and nine of the top ten in a 15-50 win. Peter Burke topped the field with a time of 17:05. Isaac Richards (17:36) was second; Kieran Karabees (17:59), third; Vito Aiello (18:05), fourth; Nate Porterfield (18:17), fifth; Owen Atkins (18:18), sixth; McMahon Sykes (18:28), seventh; and Daniel da Silva (18:31), eighth. Tanner Agurkis was the lone Dolphin in the top ten, placing ninth in 19:04 and Duncan Brown (19:15) ran tenth.

Saturday afternoon, the Vineyard harriers competed in the Ocean State Invitational in East Greenwich, R.I. where the boys placed an outstanding fifth overall among 38 schools in Division 1.

Peter Burke had a monster day in the D1 boys varsity race, placing fourth among 270 runners in 16:41.20. Borja Tolay finished 41st in 17:52.22, with Kieran Karabees (63rd, 18:10.76), Nate Porterfield (67th, 18:13.66) and Isaac Richards (71st, 18:18.62) all making the top 100.

In the girls D1 varsity race, Eloise Christy led the Vineyarders, clocking in at 20:50.27 to finish 29th in the field of 242. Wren Christy (20:58.30) was 34th; Yayla DeChiara (21:35.77), 48th; and Kaitlyn Freeman (23:54.05) 139th.

Owen Atkins paced the Vineyarders in the jayvee boys race by running seventh among 239 runners in 18:41.01, with Daniel da Silva close behind in tenth (18:50.07). Matt DeAndrea (47th, 20:10.05); Duncan Brown (50th, 20:12.13); Ethan Creato (67th, 20:53.75); Henry DeAndrea (79th, 21:09.33); and JoJo Bonneau (87th, 21:14.71) rounded out the Vineyard top 100.

Margaret Sykes led MV in the girls jayvee race, placing 20th of 134 in 24:07.21. Ashely Biggs (24:43.37) was 26th and Sara Creato (28:03.35), 83rd.

Nathan Cuthbert (49th of 149, 16:21.23) was the fastest frosh for the Vineyard boys in the 4K race.