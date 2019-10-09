‘Art in the Stacks’: Photographs and poetry by Annette Sandrock

The Friends of the Vineyard Haven Library present an exhibit of photographs by Annette I. Sandrock, on display on the lower level of the library during regular library hours this month. According to a press release, this exhibit of black-and-white images of treetops in Crete is dedicated to the lost trees of Amazonia, and to the majesty of trees as they grace our lives.

The photographs on display are also found in “Labyrinth,” a book of poetry by Annette Sandrock that was published in Portugal earlier this year. On Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 pm, Sandrock will give a reading from her newly released book of poetry at the library. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing, and refreshments will be served.

Sandrock has been a resident of Vineyard Haven for more than 30 years, and raised a family of three children here. Her careers as newspaper writer and arts critic, copywriter for television advertising, and English teacher at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, have all revolved around the spoken and written word. Sandrock is a member of Cleaveland House Poets, and her poetry has appeared in The Martha’s Vineyard Times and the Vineyard Gazette, and in the books “Cleaveland House Poetry” (2015), “Legacy of Light: Poems for the Gay Head Lighthouse” (2014), and “Martha’s Vineyard Poets’ Collective New Work” (2013). She is a passionate traveler who spends most of her time abroad in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Vineyard Haven Public Library’s “Art in the Stacks” space features rotating monthly exhibits and is managed by the Friends of the Library. The library also has a permanent collection of artworks that are displayed throughout the year, including 12 paintings by Vineyard artist Captain John Ivory. Artists interested in showing their work may contact the library at 508-696-4210.