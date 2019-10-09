Court report: Sept. 26 – Oct. 4

Sept. 26, 2019

April L. Cerrato, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/5/87, larceny of library materials under $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

April L. Cerrato, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/5/87, two charges of resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Jose Carlos DaSilva, Edgartown; DOB 8/1/63, state highway-traffic violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Sept. 30, 2019

Morgan Aguiare, Acushnet; DOB 9/17/89, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Maggie A. Labella, Salem; DOB 10/10/48, OUI-liquor or .08%, third offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Oct. 3, 2019

Marcio Alves, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/2/60, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Marcio Alves, Edgartown; DOB 5/2/60, larceny over $250, use of motor vehicle without authority: continued to pretrial conference.

Daniella C. Andrade, Edgartown; DOB 1/12/81, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of the alleged victim to cooperate.

Indelda Cable, Edgartown; DOB 11/12/46, shoplifting by asportation: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Indelda Cable, Edgartown; DOB 11/12/46, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Indelda Cable, Edgartown; DOB 11/12/46, trespassing: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Junia Dias De Costa, Edgartown; DOB 3/20/1981, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Geycles DeCastro, Edgartown; DOB 4/29/89, wrong way on a state highway: not responsible; operating motor vehicle with a suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Geycles DeCastro, Edgartown; DOB 4/29/89, violating abuse prevention order: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Maria P. Ferreira, Edgartown; DOB 9/26/79, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure to prosecute; assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure to prosecute.

Helvidio M. Martins, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/8/75, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Alexandre V. Pio, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/30/78, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Gentil B. Silva, Mashpee; DOB 8/28/58, failure to stop/yield: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $300 court cost.

Oct. 4, 2019

David M. Bernstein, Edgartown; DOB 7/12/87, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost.