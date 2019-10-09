Fire station costs top Chilmark special warrant

Chilmark will hold a special town meeting at the Chilmark Community Center on Monday, Oct. 28, at 7 pm. Voters will be asked to spend $440,000 for architectural services to design a new fire station and a Tri-Town Ambulance facility and headquarters. The funds, if approved, will also help pay for an owner’s project manager and a clerk of the works, according to town administrator Tim Carroll. Carroll said the $440,000 would be combined with $200,000 approved at the 2019 annual town meeting for the same purpose, for a total of $640,000. The article also permits the town treasurer to borrow the funds and to issue bonds or notes, if required.

Voters will also be asked to appropriate $200,000 from the town’s highway stabilization fund for road paving.

For “whole harbor” dredging in the Menemsha Basin, voters will be asked to appropriate $80,000 from the municipal treasury. The funds are for permits, as opposed to actual dredging. Chilmark harbormaster Ryan Rossi said the harbor department is seeking to combine seven old dredge permits into one comprehensive permit.

Another appropriation for the harbor seeks $39,000 from the waterways improvement account to “repair and replace” freshwater lines to the west and transient docks, to insulate and Sheetrock the harbormaster’s shack, and to buy and install “mooring ground tackle for the outside mooring field.”

Other appropriation requests include $11,000 for a town hall photocopier, $48,674 for a new police cruiser, and $20,333 for software and hardware upgrades in town hall, as well as a stipend for website management.