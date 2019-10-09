MVRHS harriers split with Sandwich

The Vineyarder cross-country teams raced the Sandwich High School Blue Knights on Tuesday afternoon in a Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division meet, and earned a split on the 3.1-mile East Sandwich course.

The boys improved to 4-0 on the season with an 18-44 win. Peter Burke (17:04) and Isaac Richards (17:32) finished one, two, with Matt Pigott of Sandwich (17:34) in the third spot. Borja Tolay (17:45) was fourth, Kieran Karabees (18:17) fifth, and Vito Aiello (18:25) sixth. Nate Porterfield (seventh, 18:26) and Daniel DaSilva (ninth, 18:47) also made the top 10 for MV.

The Vineyard girls, running without senior Catherine Cherry and junior Amber Cuthbert, lost a squeaker, 26-29. Sandwich harrier Emma Eastman won the race with a time of 20:18. Eloise Christy (20:24) and Wren Christy (20:33) placed second and third for the Vineyarders. Yayla DeChiara (fifth, 22:18), Kaitlyn Freeman (ninth, 23:27), and Margaret Sykes (10th, 24:13) also earned points for the Purple.

The home meet against Nantucket, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, has been postponed (time and date TBA). The Vineyarders travel to Barnstable on Tuesday for an Atlantic Division meet with the Red Raiders.