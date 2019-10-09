Please help

On August 27, 2019, Rita Gale was airlifted from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to Mass. General. Her husband, Robert Gale, was allowed to go on the flight with her. He had all of Rita’s jewelry in a clean plastic bag in the front pocket of his jeans — at least 20 sterling silver bracelets, a pair of earrings, necklace, and anklet.

He was asked for the bag on the flight or at Mass. General, and now it is missing.

I know that morning we were all in shock about Rita, but maybe someone on that flight or at Mass. General may remember something.

On Sept. 16, I spoke to Jen at Boston MedFlight. Andy returned a call to me on Sept. 17, and said to call Mass. General. I did; all the phone calls were to no avail.

Rita did make it out of the crisis, with all the best medical care from Donna at the emergency room here and flying with the doctor from Mass. General.

Thanks, everyone, for a great job, and to the emergency room and registration with telephone numbers and addresses (Leonard, Trish, Carol, and Sophia).

If anyone remembers or knows anything, please contact Rita and Bobby Gale, P.O. Box 864, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or Rena Vieara, 75B Dolan Ave., Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Rena Vieara

Vineyard Haven