A welcoming event

To the Editor:

Hat’s off to the Edgartown School’s new principal, Shelley Einbinder, and to chef extraordinaire Gina Debettencourt for creating the celebration of Children’s Day at the Edgartown School. Dia das Crianças is an important holiday in Brazil. There was an enthusiastic buzz throughout the school, as parents, grandparents, and visitors joined the students for breakfast and lunch, featuring recipes from Brazil. Great idea!

Thanks also for providing translators last night for the curriculum night. Teachers believe that the translators helped to create record attendance at these events. Welcoming parents and community members into our public schools is a great way to feature all the great things that are happening in Island schools.

Geraldine Moriarty

Edgartown