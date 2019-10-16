Dorian Viktor Markovic

Mia and Sasa of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Dorian Viktor Markovic, on Oct. 7, 2019, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Dorian weighed 7 pounds, 8.6 ounces.

Sophia Borges-Battaglia

Debora Amanda Borges Battaglia and John Salvatore Battaglia of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Sophia Borges-Battaglia, on Oct. 11, 2019, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Sophia weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Kazae Nathaniel Richards

Tilicia Moreis Richards and Jovance Richards of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of son, Kazae Nathaniel Richards, on Oct. 14, 2019, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Kazae weighed 7 pounds, 0.95 ounces.