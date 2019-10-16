Harvest of the Month: Cranberries

When I think of crops that Massachusetts is known for, cranberries are the first to come to mind. Cranberries require specific conditions to grow — acidic soil, a constant supply of fresh water, and a growing season from April to November. Massachusetts cranberries are unique, because they are harvested from glacier-formed bogs that naturally meet these conditions, rather than the manmade bogs used in other parts of the country.

On Martha’s Vineyard, we’re lucky to have one of the few certified organic commercial cranberry bogs in the country, the bog at the Vineyard Open Lands Foundation. You can find their cranberries for sale direct from the VOLF as well as at Cronig’s and Morning Glory Farm.

My favorite way to enjoy cranberries is to sprinkle dried “craisins” on top of oatmeal, or in a smoothie for a tart, refreshing taste. You can also incorporate cranberries into your meals this month by crushing them into juice or seltzer, blending them with apple and a little sugar for a quick cranberry relish, or using them in place of raisins in cookies, muffins, and quick breads. You can also try our featured recipe for cranberry tea!

Cranberry Tea

Recipe by Gabrielle Chronister

4 cups of water

1½ oz. fresh or frozen cranberries

3 apples, cored and diced

2 whole cinnamon sticks

6 whole cloves

Juice of 1 lemon

Juice of 3 oranges

3 Tbsp. honey

In a medium stockpot, bring water to a boil. Add cranberries, apple pieces, cinnamon sticks, and cloves. Cook on medium heat for at least 20 minutes, until all cranberries are cracked and gushy. Turn off heat and fish out the cinnamon sticks and cloves.

Strain liquid through a mesh strainer or cheesecloth into a container, pressing the juice out of the cranberries and apples with a spoon. Set the fruit remains aside (you can use this as the base of a cranberry sauce or chutney!), or add it to your compost.

Once the liquid has cooled a bit, strain the lemon and orange juice into the cranberry liquid. Add the honey for some sweetness now, if serving chilled.

Can be served as hot tea or iced; just use 1:2 ratio of cranberry liquid to hot water. Sweeten to taste and enjoy!

Ava Castro is the Preschool Coordinator for Island Grown Schools, the Vineyard’s farm-to-school program.