Court Report: Sept. 20 – Oct. 18, 2019

Sept. 20, 2019

Brian A. Henderson, Conversion; DOB 8/11/59, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and the alleged victim; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and the alleged victim.

Sept. 27, 2019

Thomas R. Grimm, West Tisbury; DOB 12/6/90, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth

Hudson Hugo Valentino, Bradenton, Fla.; DOB 8/13/96, failure to stop for police: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; OUI-liquor or .08%; continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, 125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Oct. 11, 2019

Michael R. Holenko, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/12/85, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Henry Jones, West Tisbury; DOB 6/3/94, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%, speeding in violation of special regulation, failure to stop/yield, unlawful possession of fireworks: continued to pretrial conference.

Karsten D. Larsen, Chilmark; DOB 4/8/67, assault and battery on a family/household member, malicious destruction of property under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Amie K. Lukowitz, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/24/73, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Pedro M. Prazeres, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/27/63, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, improper operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Benjamin Runner, Oak Bluffs; DOB 4/5/82, violating abuse prevention order, malicious destruction of property under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Oct. 18, 2019

Nicole S. Cleary, Edgartown; DOB 4/21/82, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Anthony Benjamin Gonzalez, Edgartown; DOB 3/18/96, larceny under $1,200, three additional charges of larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, two additional charges of larceny over $1,200, larceny from a building, two additional charges of larceny from a building: continued to pretrial conference: continued to pretrial conference.

Matthew W. Leonard, Oak Bluffs; DOB 4/20/82, negligent operation of motor vehicle, no inspection sticker: continued to pretrial conference.

Omolola Otukoya, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/5/86, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost.

Wagner Pinheiro Da Silva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/6/74, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Corrine Rogers, Edgartown; DOB 6/13/54, shoplifting by asportation: to be dismissed upon the completion of eight hours of community service.