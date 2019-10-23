Stargazing with Mark Alan Lovewell

On Monday, Oct. 28, at 7 pm, Mark Alan Lovewell will make a presentation on the stars under the full moon at the Grange Hall. According to a press release, Lovewell, an amateur astronomer, will talk about the planets, stars, galaxies, and the value of being able to look out into the stars from the vantage point of Martha’s Vineyard. Discover all that the skies have to offer. Bring your beach chair or blanket! Binoculars are not needed, but feel free to bring your own. This program is free, open to the public, and presented by the West Tisbury library. Children must be accompanied by a mature caregiver.

Rain date/overcast sky date is Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 pm at the Grange Hall.

A Renaissance man of many talents, Mark Alan Lovewell enjoys sharing his passions for folk singing, journalism, photography, sailing, and stargazing with those interested in a unique, local perspective of all the Island has to offer. Whether he’s performing his sea shanties on stage, capturing happy families and the Island’s stunning seasons from behind his lens, or memorializing history in his articles, Mark’s passion for Martha’s Vineyard is evident.