Aquinnah: Trick or treat?

Calling all ghosts and goblins. Halloween is next Thursday and while Aquinnah does not have the frenzied scene that Vineyard Haven has, we still do a pretty good job of it. Every year we end up with a pretty solid list of people who take trick or treaters and it is very fun to drive around town with your little ones trick-or-treating. If you would like to have little kids in costume show up at your house asking for candy, let me know and I’ll put you on the “official” trick or treat list of Aquinnah.

This is really big news; the Outermost Inn will be serving lunch and brunch into January! Starting today, chef Nathaniel Wade will be cooking lunch Thursday through Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm. Brunch will be served on Sunday and there may be a supper or two here and there. How excellent is that? We will have a place to go for lunch in Aquinnah through at least part of the winter.

The Orange Peel Bakery Café at the Cliffs, last day will be this Friday. They will be open 11 am to 2 pm serving breakfast sandwiches, pizza, soup and baked goods. The last pizza night at the Orange Peel Bakery will be Wednesday, Oct. 30, (weather permitting) from 5 to 8 pm. Bring your toppings and bask in the late October glow with your neighbors.

Stop by the library for a cup of coffee and some conversation all day on Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm. Janet Messineo will discuss her book “Casting into the Light: Tales of a Fishing Life” on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 5 pm. The after-school club is back in full swing on Tuesdays from 4 to 5 pm, maybe one afternoon Michelle Obama will stop by as she did at the Edgartown library. How about it Michelle? Come visit our small but vibrant former one-room schoolhouse of a library.

There are plenty of other events going on for kids at the library. As always story time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Drop-in crafts is on Saturdays from 11 am to 3 pm and all supplies are provided. This Saturday will be the last costume clinic from noon to 3 pm, come and put the finishing touches on your Halloween costume. Then you can wear your costume to the trick-or-treat party at the library on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 pm.

The Chilmark Women’s Symposium will hold their bi-annual event this Saturday at the Chilmark Community Center from 9 am to noon. The event is open to all women looking to connect with other women on the Island. There will be four speakers, small group discussions and refreshments.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society is presenting the second concert in their “Cello Festival” this Saturday at 3 pm. The concert will be held at the West Tisbury library and is free and open to all. It will feature duets for cello played by various cellists.

Scorpio season has started and there are quite a few of us up-Island. Happy birthday to my husband, Curtis Langer, who celebrates today, Oct. 24. And a most happy birthday to Isaac Taylor who celebrates on Friday and to Buddy Vanderhoop and Kathy Newman who both celebrate on Tuesday, and lastly to Arlen Roth who celebrates on Wednesday. Keep on keeping on my Scorpio pals.