Oak Bluffs library offers Value Line Online

Oak Bluffs library patrons can now access Value Line Investment Survey analytics online from home or from within the library. According to a press release, Value Line offers a unique source of financial information designed to help investors make informed investment decisions. It includes business descriptions, financial data, statistics, analysis, and evaluations of select companies and industries. The 7,500 stocks included in the print portfolio of Value Line are covered in the online database. The library will continue to carry the print version until early 2020.

ValueLine.com services are free for anyone using an in-house library computer and for Oak Bluffs library cardholders from home with a library card and PIN number. For more information about the service, please call the library’s reference librarian at 508-693-9433 or email nferry@clamsnet.org.