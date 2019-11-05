Controversial call ends deadlock

The 17th-seeded Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys varsity soccer team played number one seed Norwell High School to a 0-0 stalemate for nearly 80 minutes Tuesday afternoon in Norwell.

A referee’s phantom call gave the Clippers a penalty shot with about 10 seconds left, which sharpshooter Henry Wheeler guessed right and potted one past Hiaggo Goncalves, sending the Clippers on in the Division 3 South Sectional tournament.

Vineyard players surrounded the ref and screamed long and loud before the shot, but did not get a yellow card for some reason. In baseball, bad calls are referenced as “early dinner reservation” calls. The successful penalty kick avoided overtime and a potential shootout to decide this one. This was a sad and clearly awful way to end it. On the other hand, the way they were going, they might have played until tomorrow morning without the help from the zebras.

Your Vineyarders end the season 7-9-3 with a top-notch effort on Tuesday.