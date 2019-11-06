Community steps up for 10K

To the Editor:

The Gay Head 10K Committee would like to thank everyone who helped to make the seventh annual Gay Head 10K, a Race for the Light, another success.

The race would not have been possible without our generous and supportive sponsors: Bay State Wind, Aquinnah Gay Head Community Association, Cronig’s Market, Patrick Ahearn Architect, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, Flanders Up-Island Real Estate, Martha’s Vineyard Insurance, Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, Rockland Trust, Dottie and Barry Sullivan, Thunderbird Industries, McCarron, Murphy & Vukota, South Mountain, Tea Lane Associates, Conroy Apothecary, The Duck Inn, Larsen’s Fish Market, Laughing Bear, On the Cliffs, Phillips Hardware, and Vineyard Scripts. Thank you to our in-kind sponsors: Bowen’s Arrow, Chilmark Chocolates, Cliffhangers, Coca Cola of Martha’s Vineyard, Island Source, Orange Peel Bakery, The Outermost Inn, Seaside Celebration Tents, Stop and Shop of Edgartown, Tisbury Printers, and Vineyard Grocer.

Volunteers came from on and off-island and included: Ken Armstead, Leena Barua and Donna Golaski, Shelly Carter, David Eisenberg, Beth Green, Morgan and Bill Lake, Joseph Lee, Marshall Lee, Sam Lee, Tom Murphy, Jeff Passetti, Suzanne and Alan Rugg, MVRHS Cross Country Team, Jim Vercruysse and anyone else we may have inadvertently overlooked.



Joe and Marylee Schroeder, as always, were an invaluable source of help up to and during the race. We would also like to extend special thanks to the Aquinnah Police Department, and the police departments from all over the Island, especially Aquinnah Chief Randhi Belain and Sergeant Paul Manning, the Aquinnah Fire Department, Ben Retmier and his team of EMTs, the Aquinnah Department of Public Works Director Jay Smalley, Frank Perez and Vincent, as well as to the Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools, and Hugh Weisman for all their assistance.

And, of course, many thanks to all the runners from near and far for coming out on what turned out to be a perfect day. Without your participation this could never have happened.

Martha Vanderhoop

Beverly Wright

Layne Bazzy

Paula Eisenberg

Stefanie Hecht

Barry Sullivan

Dottie Sullivan

Gay Head 10K Race Committee