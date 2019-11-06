Fire: The danger that confronts us

To the Editor:

I am writing to you because I am scared, and if you see what I see in the many Land Bank properties I walk, you will understand why.

After the devastating moth infestation seven years ago, followed by a long drought, many Island oaks either died or were compromised and weakened. Stresses took out many others in the years to follow.

A year ago I made my first call to the Land Bank offices, concerned about the amount of dead wood in Ripley’s, both on the ground and standing. It is a virtual tinderbox. Then we had the nor’easters last year, which toppled very large pine trees and oaks, exacerbating the situation.

I had a long conversation with Fire Chief [John] Schilling about my concerns, which were his concerns as well. We are way past any controlled burns. We were both dismayed to find out that the Land Bank has no policy for property management in place to do anything to minimize this serious hazard. If Ripley’s Field starts to burn, so do all the neighborhoods surrounding it. I can presume this is the situation in all the Land Bank properties. We must also include other conservation lands, private properties, and the State Forest.

Something does need to be done now! I can make the suggestion of allowing an organized culling of the dead wood, both down and standing, while we determine the best way to address this situation. This means on our personal property as well. As we watch the horrifying fires burning in California, I fear not only for the loss of property, but the loss of lives. We have the fuel, the wind, no readily available water, or ways to deliver it to any fire of substance. If chemical retardants need to be used, think about the effect on our drinking water and land. We usually have some notice to evacuate for a hurricane, but looking at California, we see how quickly a fire can spread. The Dukes County Hazard Mitigation report is being updated at this moment,, and much of the Island is ranked 8 to 10 out of 10 in risks from fire.

On Nov. 20, there will be a forum at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center at 6:30 pm to educate us about the risks and talk about what we as individuals and our community need to do to prepare for fire. Dr. Barbara Sattler will be presenting, having already taught an immersion course on fire preparedness. Island fire chiefs, Josh Nigro, the fire warden for the State Forest, and Joann Taylor from MVC will be presenting as well. Please come and get informed for your safety.

Jeri Dantzig

Vineyard Haven