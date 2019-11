Friday night will be senior recognition night at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) football game in Oak Bluffs versus Mashpee. MVRHS was hoping the season-ender at Fairhaven next week could be rescheduled as a home game for the Purple but that is unlikely, Mark McCarthy, MVRHS athletic director said on Wednesday.

Vineyarders have three seniors on the 2019 squad: Hoffie Hearn, Justin Chin (injured), and Josh Pinto.